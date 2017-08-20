More on Upcoming WWE Roster Changes and Call Ups, Stars React to NXT Takeover Ending, Johnny Gargano Reacts to Takeover Loss (Videos)

More on Upcoming WWE Roster Changes and Call Ups
As we noted earlier today, roster changes are expected to be happening in the near future, with WWE officials very high on Bobby Roode, who lost the NXT Title last night at Takeover. Asuka is another talent on the radar for a main roster call up.
We reported last week that Shelton Benjamin recently signed with WWE, and he has been rumored to be joining the Smackdown brand.
Other talent rumored to be heading to the main roster include Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain.
Stars React to NXT Takeover Ending
The following are some social media reactions to last night’s ending of WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn:
Johnny Gargano Reacts to Takeover Loss
Below is an NXT Takeover fallout video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III”:
