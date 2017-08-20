Bobby Roode Comes Unhinged After NXT Takeover Loss
Below is a video of Christy St. Cloud trying to interview Bobby Roode after his main event loss to new WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” last night:
Asuka On Her Takeover Win and What’s Next
Below is a video of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka talking to Christy St. Cloud, Kayla Braxton and a Japanese reporter after her win over Ember Moon at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” last night:
Triple H Congratulates Asuka
Triple H posted the following on Instagram after Asuka continued her history making win streak at Takeover:
