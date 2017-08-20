Paige Teases Imminent WWE Return

WWE star Paige celebrated her 25th birthday this week, and NXT star Billie Kay wished her a happy birthday by posting, “it’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, hoping that changes soon.”

Paige responded with, “Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!!”

Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!! https://t.co/HrO38XRkNc — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 20, 2017

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Meet and Greet Video

Below is a video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s SummerSlam meet and greet to benefit Connor’s Cure:

Jinder Mahal on 3MB Now Wearing Gold

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the following on Instagram: