Paige Teases Imminent WWE Return
WWE star Paige celebrated her 25th birthday this week, and NXT star Billie Kay wished her a happy birthday by posting, “it’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, hoping that changes soon.”
Paige responded with, “Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!!”
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Meet and Greet Video
Below is a video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s SummerSlam meet and greet to benefit Connor’s Cure:
Jinder Mahal on 3MB Now Wearing Gold
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the following on Instagram:
