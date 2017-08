Bruce Prichard is currently conducting a live “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast in New York City, and WZ’s Nick Hausman is in attendance, and is live Tweeting from the event as seen below:

.@HeymanHustle has now arrived and is reliving his “pinch fight” and many arguments with @bfg728 pic.twitter.com/ZchmLVjRbZ — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017

Jerry Jarrett is explaining to @bfg728 a sexual act right now and it’s caused Brian to crack a beer… pic.twitter.com/HWWUGrHzwr — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017

.@bruceprichard just said that Paul Bearer was hung from a shark cage at Survivor Series 1996 because he was scared heights. Same for Enzo? pic.twitter.com/YQAorz6E5U — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017

.@bfg728 just said that @VinceMcMahon doesn’t like giraffes because he doesn’t believe an animal that big only eats plants. pic.twitter.com/50CDqjrl5q — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017

.@bfg728 has just taken the stage at @PrichardShow! He’s currently being given credit for inventing “DOOT DOOT DOOT” pic.twitter.com/OBH2jbrDwp — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017

I’m surprised to see @TheJimCornette at @PrichardShow LIVE considering he just fired him from GFW… pic.twitter.com/SDxLMJpetG — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 20, 2017