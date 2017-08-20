Shayna Baszler on Ronda Rousey Possibly Wrestling Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler recently spoke with MMA Fighting and had the following to say on her fellow Four Horsewoman Ronda Rousey possibly transitioning to pro wrestling: “Ronda’s a natural athlete. Just learning a different rule set and bringing what she has from MMA would be the same, does her judo translate to MMA, will her MMA translate to pro wrestling? She’s been pretty successful one way, and I think she’ll be pretty successful the other way. Ronda’s one of those people that when she learns something, she goes in hard. If she wants to pursue this, she should pursue this …to where she would be one of the best, so we’ll see.” Daniel Bryan Reacts to Cody Rhodes Using His “Yes” Chant During last night’s Ring of Honor War of the Worlds UK PPV, Cody Rhodes used Daniel Bryan’s “Yes” chant during his match against Sanada. Bryan, who has been vocal as of late about wanting to return to the ring, Tweeted the following response: Interesting… https://t.co/sQHrV7QrLo — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 20, 2017 WWE Hypes “The Demon” Bray Wyatt and Finn Bálor’s intensifying conflict comes to a head tonight at SummerSlam as The Eater of Worlds clashes with his Irish adversary in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a highly anticipated rematch: