Kurt Angle On If He Thinks The Undertaker Will Wrestle Again

WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A via his Facebook, and below is what Angle had to say when asked about The Undertaker’s future in WWE.
Q: What are Ur thoughts on The Undertaker’s retirement & do U wish that U could have had that WrestleMania match with him?!
As noted, WZ’s Nick Hausman spoke with Jim Ross at his one man show on Friday night in New York City, and Ross echoed Angle’s sentiments, saying “Undertaker is active, could return and wrestle at any time”.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?