Kurt Angle On If He Thinks The Undertaker Will Wrestle Again

WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A via his Facebook, and below is what Angle had to say when asked about The Undertaker’s future in WWE.

Q: What are Ur thoughts on The Undertaker’s retirement & do U wish that U could have had that WrestleMania match with him?!

“My opinion? He’s not done yet, but that’s my opinion. And to wrestle Taker at Mania? That’s a dream come true. Everybody wants Taker at Mania.”

As noted, WZ’s Nick Hausman spoke with Jim Ross at his one man show on Friday night in New York City, and Ross echoed Angle’s sentiments, saying “Undertaker is active, could return and wrestle at any time”.