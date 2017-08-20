Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on SSlam Kickoff Show

WWE Raw stars Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show and questions can be submitted using the #AskDeanandSeth” hashtag.

Opening WWE SummerSlam Match Revealed

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that he will be kicking off the WWE SummerSlam pre-show:

Get in your @SummerSlam seats early. The Hardys are kicking TONIGHT off by kicking the Miztourage’s ass all over the @barclayscenter! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 20, 2017

WWE has released the following video, featuring Natalya vowing to stop Naomi’s glow at SummerSlam: