Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on SSlam Kickoff Show

WWE Raw stars Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show and questions can be submitted using the #AskDeanandSeth” hashtag.

Opening WWE SummerSlam Match Revealed

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that he will be kicking off the WWE SummerSlam pre-show:

WWE has released the following video, featuring Natalya vowing to stop Naomi’s glow at SummerSlam:

