Jinder Mahal Tweets Nakamura

Jinder Mahal sent the following message to Shinsuke Nakamura prior to their match at WWE SummerSlam tonight:

If you really are “The Artist”, you can paint a Masterpiece of The Modern Day Maharaja after I beat you Tonight @ShinsukeN #WWEsummerslam — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) August 20, 2017

Alexa Bliss Says There Is No Fair in Fighting

WWE has released the following video, featuring Alexa Bliss warning Sasha Banks that there is no fair in fighting at WWE SummerSlam tonight:

Samoa Joe Says He Wants to Shock the World Tonight

Below is another backstage video from WWE SummerSlam, featuring Samoa Joe talking about the main event tonight, and sending a message to his opponents that he intends to shock the world tonight: