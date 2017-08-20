Shawn Michaels Appears on SummerSlam Kickoff Show As Colonel Sanders

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show tonight, and was dressed as Colonel Sanders, as KFC is sponsoring tonight’s Kickoff show.

WZ’s Justin LaBar reported via Twitter that Ric Flair was originally supposed to play the Colonel Sanders role tonight, however plans were changed when Flair was admitted to the hospital for surgery.