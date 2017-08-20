WWE SummerSlam Results: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

John Cena vs Baron Corbin Corbin misses a kick. Cena rolls out of the ring and tells JBL that this kid is shook and he is obviously still thinking about last Tuesday night. Cena puts on JBL’s cowboy hat. Corbin tries to attack Cena outside but Cena rolls back into the ring. Cena locks in a side headlock. Corbin levels Cena with a right hand. Corbin stomps Cena in the corner. Big boot by Corbin. Corbin surprises Cena with a clothesline. Cena kicks out. Corbin uncorks a few rights before taking Cena over with a suplex. Cena tries to fire up but Cena ends up running headfirst into a power slam by Corbin. Boring Snorbin puts Cena in a head and arm lock. Corbin lets it go to yell at the crowd. Cena catches Corbin with a dropkick. Corbin shrugs it off. Cena goes five moves of doom but misses the five knuckle shuffle. Corbin dives under the ropes, rolls back into the ring and blasts Cena with a chokeslam backbreaker. Corbin sets up a superplex. Cena fights Corbin off. Tornado DDT by Cena. Five knuckle shuffle by Cena. Cena sets up the AA but Corbin counters into the deep six. Cena kicks out. Corbin takes off his shirt and beats down Cena in the corner. Corbin tries his duck under the ropes bit again but Cena meets him with a lariat. Cena hits the AA for the win! Winner – John Cena Back to the drawing board for @BaronCorbinWWE as @JohnCena picks up the win to kick off #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/nMNxl4P6lB — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) 20 August 2017