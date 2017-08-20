John Cena Snaps SummerSlam Losing Streak

With his win over Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam tonight, John Cena snapped a 6 year losing streak at the annual PPV. Prior to tonight, the last time John Cena won at WWE SummerSlam was back in 2010 when Team WWE defeated The Nexus.

Finn Balor on ‘The Demon’

Finn Balor tweeted the following ‘Demon’ teaser for his WWE SummerSlam match against Bray Wyatt:

What’s behind these eyes has more power than what in front of them #summerslam2017 pic.twitter.com/urZfJ43Boy — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 19, 2017

WWE Execs Pose with Barclays Center Officials

As seen below, WWE officials Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Triple H met with Barclays Center officials before SummerSlam today: