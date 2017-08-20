WWE SummerSlam Results – Naomi [c] vs. Natalya – SD Live Women’s Championship

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs Natalya Natalya slaps Naomi in the face as soon as the bell rings. Seated atomic drop by Natalya. Natalya steps on Naomi’s back. Naomi pops up and hurricanranas Natalya. Natalya rolls to the outside. Naomi hits a blockbuster off the apron! Naomi rolls Natalya back into the ring for a near fall. Natalya stuns Naomi’s leg on the top rope. Natalya catapults Naomi headfirst into the ring post. Natalya only gets a two count. Suplex by Natalya. Natalya tries another but Naomi reverses it into a small package. Natalya kicks out and levels Naomi with a clothesline. Naomi lands a few leg kicks but Natalya picks Naomi up and hits a Michinoku driver for another near fall. Natalya applies an abdominal stretch. Naomi escapes but eats a discus clothesline by Natalya. Natalya sets up a superplex. Naomi counters and hits a second rope Russian leg sweep. Natalya and Naomi trade strikes. Natalya tries another discus clothesline but Naomi counters with a scorpion kick. Head scissor driver for a near fall by Naomi. Glow kicks by Naomi. Natalya grabs Naomi’s leg and forces her into a split. Natalya kicks Naomi in the head. Natalya gets trapped on the second rope. Naomi crushes Natalya with a springboard guillotine leg drop! Naomi only gets another two count. Natalya trips Naomi into the corner. Naomi locks in her submission but Natalya reverses it into the sharpshooter. Naomi rolls Natalya into the turnbuckle. Naomi tries the split legged moonsault but Natalya gets her knees up! Natalya locks in the sharpshooter! Naomi has no choice but to tap out. Winner and NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion, Natalya! Congratulations to the NEWWWW #SDLive #WomensChampion @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/f7kUj2WRdV — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 20 August 2017