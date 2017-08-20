WWE SummerSlam Results: Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo In A Shark Cage Match: Big Cass vs Big Show w/Enzo Enzo comes to the ring and says… stuff. Big Show has his right hand is all wrapped up. Show punches Cass in the gut with his right hand. Show winces in pain and switches to his left. Show chokes Cass in the corner. Big chop by Show. Show whips Cass into the corner hard. Show lays in a few kicks to Cass’ ribs. Sidewalk slam by Show. Show comes down hard on his bad hand. Body slam by Show. Show climbs up top. Show misses a splash. Show lands right on his hand. Cass splashes Show in the corner. Cass charges in again but Show hits the WMD with his bad hand. Cass kicks out. Cass kicks Show in his hand. Cass works over Show’s injured hand. Top wrist lock by Cass. Show manages to toss Cass across the ring. Running clothesline by Show. Show chokeslams Cass. Cass kicks out at 2.5. Cass rolls out of the ring. Show tries to bring Cass back into the ring but Cass slams Show’s hand on the ring post. In the shark cage, Enzo strips down to his boxers to try to squeeze through the bars of the shark cage. Enzo pulls gloves out of his boxers and a bottle of oil. Enzo sprays the oil all over himself. Enzo squeezes through the bars and jumps out of the cage. Cass greets Enzo with a big boot. Cass lands two big boots on Show followed by the empire elbow for the win. Winner – Big Cass Well, @real1 somehow ESCAPED the #SharkCage…but it wasn’t enough as @BigCassWWE picks up the HUGE victory! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/b4ZJopbCth — WWE (@WWE) 21 August 2017