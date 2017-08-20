Natalya defeated Naomi in the second bout of WWE SummerSlam to become the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. In a Hart family SummerSlam tradition, the daughter of Jim Neidhart locked in the Sharpshooter to pick up her second title in a nine-year career on the main roster. There were no signs of Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella after the bout, although she was seen watching the match backstage. The self-proclaimed Princess of Statin Island has been teasing a cash-in on whoever won the war between Natalya and Naomi for the last few weeks. It’s been one heck of a night for title changes, only four matches into the card. Neville defeated Akira Tozwa to regain the Cruiserweight Championship, and The Usos beat Big E and Xavier Woods of the New Day to regain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships, with both bouts taking place on the kickoff show. Things are nothing short of VICIOUS between #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE & @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/VNVOiXz8GA — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017 Another Hart family memory at #SummerSlam as @NatbyNature forces @NaomiWWE to TAP OUT, becoming the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/eChDQM0gcA — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017