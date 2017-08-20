Natalya defeated Naomi in the second bout of WWE SummerSlam to become the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. In a Hart family SummerSlam tradition, the daughter of Jim Neidhart locked in the Sharpshooter to pick up her second title in a nine-year career on the main roster.
There were no signs of Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella after the bout, although she was seen watching the match backstage. The self-proclaimed Princess of Statin Island has been teasing a cash-in on whoever won the war between Natalya and Naomi for the last few weeks.
It’s been one heck of a night for title changes, only four matches into the card. Neville defeated Akira Tozwa to regain the Cruiserweight Championship, and The Usos beat Big E and Xavier Woods of the New Day to regain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships, with both bouts taking place on the kickoff show.
