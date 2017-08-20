WWE SummerSlam Results: Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Randy Orton vs Rusev Before the bell rings, Rusev attacks Orton from behind. Rusev sends Orton out of the ring. Rusev fallaway slams Orton into the barricade. Rusev tosses Orton back into the ring. The referee holds Rusev back as he tries to attack Orton. Orton says he is ready to go as he struggles to get to his feet. The bell finally rings. Rusev misses a corner splash. Orton hits one of the sickest RKOs I have ever seen for the win! Winner – Randy Orton Going out the same way he came in… #SummerSlam @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/aM4ScY0OBn — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) 21 August 2017