Randy Orton Nearly Makes History at WWE SummerSlam, The Usos Boast About Their Tag Team Title Win (Video)

Orton Narrowly Misses History

Randy Orton very nearly made history at WWE SummerSlam, defeating Rusev in just 10 seconds! The two engaged in a brutal brawl prior to the bout with the Bulgarian Brute destroying Orton in and around ringside, but the Viper eventually got the upper hand, dropping him with an RKO seconds into the match officially beginning.

Unfortunately for Orton, he didn’t quite break the record for all-time shortest match in SummerSlam history. That distinction is still held by Christian, who defeated William Regal in just eight seconds to retain the ECW Championship in 2009.

Usos Brag About Title WIn

As we noted earlier tonight, The Usos defeated Big E and Xavier Woods of the New Day to become the new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions. The match went down during the SummerSlam kickoff show, and cameras caught up with the brother duo backstage after their victory.