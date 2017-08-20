WWE SummerSlam Results: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt vs The Demon King Finn Bálor Bálor crawls around on the ground. Wyatt rolls out of the ring. He isn’t sure what to make of Bálor. Wyatt gets in the ring and punches Bálor. Bálor shrugs it off. Bálor takes Wyatt down with a double axe handle. Bálor stomps Wyatt out. Wyatt rolls out of the ring. Bálor blast Wyatt with a clothesline outside the ring. Back in the ring, Bálor leap frogs over Wyatt. Wyatt does his hanging rope taunt. Wyatt rolls out of the ring again. Bálor topé con hilos onto Wyatt. Bálor rolls Wyatt back into the ring. Bálor goes up top but Wyatt rolls out of the ring once again. Bálor tries to retrieve Wyatt but Wyatt punches him in the face. Wyatt hits a rope hung suplex to the outside. Back in the ring. Wyatt hits an inverted Tower of London. Wyatt tries to pin Bálor but Bálor’s shoulder was up. Wyatt locks in a rear chin lock. Wyatt whips Bálor into the corner. Wyatt hits a splash. Wyatt sets up Sister Abigail. Bálor counters and double foot stomps Wyatt. Bálor tosses Wyatt to the outside. Baseballs slide by Bálor. Bálor hits a PK on the apron. Wyatt tries to stand but Bálor leaps off the apron and double foot stomps Wyatt’s back. Wyatt tries Sister Abigail again. Bálor counters and hits the sling blade. Bálor runs into a big boot by Wyatt. Wyatt goes up top. Bálor dropkicks Wyatt off the top. Eye of the Hurrican by Bálor. Wyatt rolls out of the ring for about the 157th time. Bálor torpedo dropkicks Wyatt on the outside. Bálor rolls Wyatt back into the ring. Bálor runs at Wyatt but runs right into a clothesline. Wyatt does the spider walk. Bálor pops up and yells in Wyatt’s face. Sling blade by Bálor. Bálor torpedo dropkicks Wyatt. Bálor lands the coup de grâce for the win! Winner – Finn Bálor #TheDemon @FinnBalor stands up to @WWEBrayWyatt and hits the #CoupDeGrace for the victory at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/YT0kWuyIMg — WWE (@WWE) 21 August 2017