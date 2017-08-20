Charlotte Posts Update on Ric Flair’s Condition WWE Smackdown Live star Charlotte posted the following on Instagram regarding her father Ric Flair’s hospitalization: After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he’d be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he’d be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT News on WWE SummerSlam Attendance During tonight’s WWE SummerSlam broadcast, Michael Cole announced 16,128 fans in attendance at the Barclays Center. The Miz Calls Out Kurt Angle Below is a WWE SummerSlam fallout video, featuring The Miz and his Miztourage calling out Raw GM Kurt Angle, and accusing him of holding the IC Champion back: