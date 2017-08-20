Charlotte Posts Update on Ric Flair’s Condition
WWE Smackdown Live star Charlotte posted the following on Instagram regarding her father Ric Flair’s hospitalization:
News on WWE SummerSlam Attendance
During tonight’s WWE SummerSlam broadcast, Michael Cole announced 16,128 fans in attendance at the Barclays Center.
The Miz Calls Out Kurt Angle
Below is a WWE SummerSlam fallout video, featuring The Miz and his Miztourage calling out Raw GM Kurt Angle, and accusing him of holding the IC Champion back:
