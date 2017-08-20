Despite weeks of hostility between the former SHIELD members, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose managed to stay on the same page at WWE SummerSlam long enough to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships. The duo defeated Cesaro and Sheamus in an aggressive, hard-hitting match bringing about the fifth title change of the night.

So far no sign of Roman Reigns rejoining his former allies, however the night is young as he is set to face Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a colossal main event for the WWE Universal Championship. Could we see a full-on SHIELD reunion before SummerSlam comes to a close?