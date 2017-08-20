WWE SummerSlam Results: Jinder Mahal [c] vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship Match

WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) w/The Singh Brothers vs Shinsuke Nakamura Nakamura kicks Mahal in the leg. Mahal backs up. Mahal and Nakamura lock up. Mahal grabs an armbar. Nakamura flips out of it and slaps on a headlock. Mahal counters into a headlock of his own. Nakamura forces Mahal into the ropes. Nakamura taunts Mahal. Mahal pushes Nakamura away. Nakamura tells Mahal to come on! Mahal charges in but Nakamura sidesteps and sends Mahal out of the ring. Nakamura elbows Mahal in the face and kicks him in the chest so hard Mahal fall off the apron. Mahal hits the ropes and runs right into a leg lariat. Jumping knee drop by Nakamura. Mahal crawls to the corner. Nakamura gives Mahal good vibrations. Mahal rolls to the outside. Nakamura sends Mahal back into the ring. Nakamura gets distracted by the Singh Brothers. Mahal knocks Nakamura off the apron. Mahal stomps out Nakamura. Mahal mocks Nakamura and tells him to come on. Running back elbow by Mahal. Mahal elbows Nakamura on the crown of his head. Nakamura misses a kick but rolls right into an enziguri. Mahal hit the ropes but Nakamura levels him with a kick to the face. Yes kicks by Nakamura. Nakamura sets Mahal on the top rope. Running knee to the gut by Nakamura. Mahal kicks out. Nakamura tries the reverse exploder. Mahal fights out of it. Mahal picks up Nakamura but Nakamura counters into a triangle. Mahal gets his foot on the rope. Nakamura tries a suplex but Mahal counters. Nakamura manages to gourd buster Mahal. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Mahal moves out of the way. Mahal sets up his finisher. Nakamura counters and kicks Mahal in the head. Nakamura hits a Kinshasa to the back of Mahal’s head. The Singh Brothers hit the ring. Nakamura dispatches both Singh Brothers. Mahal sneaks up behind Nakamura and hits his finisher for the win. Winner and STILL WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal! The era of the #ModernDayMaharaja CONTINUES as @JinderMahal leaves #SummerSlam with his #WWEChampionship! pic.twitter.com/ncR9mNjyJT — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) 21 August 2017