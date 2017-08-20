WWE SummerSlam Results: Fatal Four Way WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) w/Paul Heyman vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe As the bell rings Strowman attacks Reigns. Joe and Lesnar fight in the corner. Lesnar belly to belly suplexes Joe. Joe rolls out of the ring. Reigns sends Strowman into the barricade. Reigns charges Lesnar. Reigns German suplexes Reigns. Joe hits the ring and eats a German suplex as well. Strowman gets in the ring. Before Lesnar and Strowman can lock up Reigns and Joe attack them both. Lesnar and Strowman clear the ring again. Strowman tosses Lesnar into the corner. Strowman clotheslines Lesnar over the top rope. Reigns tries to clothesline Strowman over the top rope but Strowman doesn’t budge. Strowman tosses Reigns to the other side of the ring. On the outside, Joe puts Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch. Reigns tries to Spear them both but Joe moves out of the way. Reigns Spears Lesnar through the barricade. Joe Urnages Reigns on the announcer desk. Strowman pounces Joe into the announce desk! Strowman picks up Lesnar and running power slams him through the announce table. Strowman throws Joe into the ring. As Strowman tries to get in the ring, Reigns hits the drive-by. Joe dives throw the ropes onto Reigns. Joe and Reigns fight. Strowman darts a desk chair into them both. Strowman picks up Lesnar and running power slams him through another announce desk! Strowman picks up the last announce desk and drops it on top of Lesnar!Officials and referees run down to pull the desk off of Lesnar. The paramedics come to ringside and put Lesnar on a back board to bring Lesnar to the back. Lesnar is brought to the back. Strowman picks up the ring steps and hits Joe with them. Reigns struggles to his feet. Strowman hits Reigns with the steps. Joe gets up. Strowman hits Joe with the steps again. Strowman sends Reigns into the ring. Reigns hits Strowman with the ring steps over and over again. Joe rolls up Reigns but Reigns kicks out. Running senton for a near fall by Joe. Reigns surprises Joe with a Samoan drop for a two count. Reigns calls for the Superman punch. Joe counters into the Coquina Clutch. Strowman gets back in the ring and chokeslams Reigns and Joe at the same time. Lesnar marches back to the ring. Lesnar spears Strowman. Lesnar German suplexes Reigns and Joe. Strowman attacks Lesnar from behind. Lesnar counters and tries to German suplex Strowman but Strowman isn’t having it. Strowman splashes Lesnar in the corner but Lesnar latches on and locks in the kimura. Reigns Superman punches Lesnar, then Joe, then Strowman. Reigns Spears Lesnar. Lesnar kicks out. Reigns calls for the Spear. Joe grabs Reigns and locks in the clutch. Strowman dropkicks them both. Strowman power slams Joe. Lesnar pulls the referee out of the ring. Reigns pop-up Superman punches Strowman. Strowman finally hits the running power slam on Reigns. Lesnar breaks up the pin. Lesnar picks up Strowman for the F5. Strowman reverses it into a powerslam but Reigns Spear them both. Joe tosses Reigns out of the ring and locks in the clutch on Lesnar. Lesnar turns the clutch into an F5. Reigns breaks up the pin. Multiple Superman punches by Reigns. Reigns calls for the Spear. Reigns charges in and runs right into the F5. It’s over! Winner and STILL Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar! The #F5 spells the END for @WWERomanReigns as @BrockLesnar survives an INSANE #Fatal4Way #SummerSlam main event! pic.twitter.com/khye5aS4Ss — WWE (@WWE) 21 August 2017