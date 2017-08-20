Steve Austin Reacts to SummerSlam Main Event, The Usos Boast About Tag Title Win (Video), Mae Young Classic Bracket Revealed (Photo)

Steve Austin Reacts to SummerSlam Main Event

Steve Austin reacted to tonight’s WWE SummerSlam main event with the following Tweet:

Damn what a main event!! Awesome match. Great ride. Hard work. #summerslam @WWE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 21, 2017

Mae Young Classic Bracket Revealed

Below is the bracket for the 32 woman Mae Young Classic tournament which drops on WWE Network starting on August 28th:

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the 32-woman bracket for the @WWE#MaeYoungClassic on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/J76c1RVwB6 — Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) August 21, 2017

The Usos Boast About Tag Title Win

WWE has released the following SummerSlam fallout video, featuring The Usos boasting about the Smackdown Tag Team Title win tonight: