Steve Austin Reacts to SummerSlam Main Event, The Usos Boast About Tag Title Win (Video), Mae Young Classic Bracket Revealed (Photo)

Steve Austin Reacts to SummerSlam Main Event

Steve Austin reacted to tonight’s WWE SummerSlam main event with the following Tweet:

Mae Young Classic Bracket Revealed

Below is the bracket for the 32 woman Mae Young Classic tournament which drops on WWE Network starting on August 28th:

The Usos Boast About Tag Title Win

WWE has released the following SummerSlam fallout video, featuring The Usos boasting about the Smackdown Tag Team Title win tonight:

