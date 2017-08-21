Why the Arena Was Empty for Much of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Rock’s Daughter in Attendance, ROH Title Change Takes Place Last Night

Why the Arena Was Empty for Much of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show This past Saturday night, for NXT Takeover Brooklyn, WWE opened the doors to the event at 5:45, and the Kickoff show began at 7pm. Unlike previous years, it was a breeze getting into Takeover Brooklyn, as lines were not being held up that long due to security. It was a very different story for SummerSlam last night. WWE did not open most doors to the Barclays Center until after the Kickoff show started, which is why there appeared to be no one in their seats for the opening match. Additionally, security was very tight, with lines being held so people could go through a rigorous security process, and fans having to show their tickets before they could even enter the arena doors. Rock’s Daughter in Attendance The Rock’s ex-wife and head of their Seven Bucks production company, Dani Garcia, was in attendance for SummerSlam along with her and Rock’s daughter. ROH Title Change Takes Place Last Night The Young Bucks and Adam “Hangman” Page defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to become the new ROH Six Man Tag Team champions last night’s War of the Worlds UK event in Edinburgh, Scotland.