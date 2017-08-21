Figure 2 Photo: Kane Chokeslams The Undertaker on WWE RAW!

Our new episode of Figure 2 Photo features Kane Chokeslamming The Undertaker on WWE RAW!

A new episode of Figure 2 Photo will be released every Monday via WrestleZone’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Every Friday is Figure Friday on WrestleZone! As part of it Matt Goldberg recreates a notable pro wrestling moment in high quality action figure photo form. He also provides in-depth reviews of the latest professional wrestling action figures as well as the latest wrestling action figure news!

Figure Friday: SH Figuarts WWE Kane and Undertaker (Photos)

You can find more of Matt’s work by clicking HERE