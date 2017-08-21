Following his win over Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam last night, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show this morning, and noted his win last night was his fist SummerSlam win since 2010:

Additionally, The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan appeared on ‘Today’ this morning, to discuss the return of their reality series “Total Bellas,” focusing on Brie Bella and Nikki Bella and their loved ones. Nikki and Brie join ‘Today’ along with their respective husbands, John Cena and Daniel Bryan, to offer a sneak peek.