John Cena Discusses His SummerSlam Victory on ‘Today’ Show, The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan Talk New Season of “Total Bellas” (Videos)

Nick Paglino
john cena

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Following his win over Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam last night, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show this morning, and noted his win last night was his fist SummerSlam win since 2010:

Additionally, The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan appeared on ‘Today’ this morning, to discuss the return of their reality series “Total Bellas,” focusing on Brie Bella and Nikki Bella and their loved ones. Nikki and Brie join ‘Today’ along with their respective husbands, John Cena and Daniel Bryan, to offer a sneak peek.

brie bellaDaniel BryanJohn Cenanikki bellathe bella twinstotal bellasvideoWWEWWE SummerSlam
