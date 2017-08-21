ROH War of the Worlds UK Night Three Results (8/20): Cody and Marty Scurll Team Up, New Champions Crowned, Bully Ray vs EVIL and More

ROH War of the Worlds UK Night Three Results
-Kenny King defeated Josh Bodom and Colt Cabana.
-The Briscoes defeated Ultimo Guerrero and Rey Bucanero.
-Bully Ray defeated EVIL by DQ.
-Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & BUSHI defeated Mistico & KUSHIDA & Titan.
-Hiromu Takahashi pinned Mark Haskins.
-The Young Bucks & Hangman Page defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys, becoming the fourth ROH Six Man Tag Team champions.
-ROH champ Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll defeated Chris Daniels & Kazarian.
-Silas Young pinned Jay Lethal in an Street Fight.
bully rayCody RhodesEVILjay lethalkenny kingMarty ScurllRing of HonorROHsanadasilas-youngTetsuya Naitothe young bucks