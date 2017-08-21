ROH War of the Worlds UK Night Three Results (8/20): Cody and Marty Scurll Team Up, New Champions Crowned, Bully Ray vs EVIL and More

ROH War of the Worlds UK Night Three Results

Edinburgh, Scotland

Results Courtesy of PWInsider.com -Kenny King defeated Josh Bodom and Colt Cabana. -The Briscoes defeated Ultimo Guerrero and Rey Bucanero. -Bully Ray defeated EVIL by DQ. -Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & BUSHI defeated Mistico & KUSHIDA & Titan. -Hiromu Takahashi pinned Mark Haskins. -The Young Bucks & Hangman Page defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys, becoming the fourth ROH Six Man Tag Team champions. -ROH champ Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll defeated Chris Daniels & Kazarian. -Silas Young pinned Jay Lethal in an Street Fight.