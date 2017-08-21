Roman Reigns Discusses the Status of a Full Shield Reunion (Video)

Roman Reigns was on ESPN Sportscenter this morning to promote the main event of SummerSlam, as well as Raw being in the Barclays Center tonight. Reigns also discussed the health of Ric Flair, the SummerSlam crowd and more. Here is what Reigns had to say when asked about a potential Shield reunion: “The main thing for me right now is that I’ve been in that Universal Title picture, so you can ask Seth and Dean; if they were able to be in that same situation, that’s what you go for. You wanna have that top title and that’s definitely it. But I’m super proud of those guys. They exemplify what made the show so special last night, and the teamwork, and just that brotherhood of going out there and getting it done. Not for yourself, but for the next man next to you. “So, it really showed how we came in and we made it really special. Hopefully, in the near future, maybe [we will]. Not only to prolong my career, because it does take it out of you running into those meatballs for 30 minutes at a time, but it’s just some kind of magic when the three of us get together and we’re just moving on all cylinders, and it always seems to be a great time for the crowd.” You can view the full interview below. ***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T ESPN Sportscenter via WrestleZone for the transcription***