WWE On Adam Cole’s Takeover Debut

WWE posted the following after Adam Cole made his debut at Takeover Brooklyn and joined forces with former ROH stars Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish:

In yet another shocking turn of events, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly appeared for a second time in the evening as they stood on the apron during McIntyre’s celebration. Only, they were only two-thirds of the equation as multiple time World Champion Adam Cole blindsided McIntyre. The trio of Fish, O’Reilly and Cole proceeded to beat down the new NXT Champion before Cole hit a superkick on the embattled NXT Champion. Cole – flanked by Fish and O’Reilly – stood over a fallen McIntyre holding the NXT Championship, leaving the NXT Universe to wonder what these three men have in store for NXT.

Hulk Hogan on WWE’s New ‘Hulkster’

Hulk Hogan Tweeted the following on Braun Strowman:

Hanging at the beach thinking,I should’ve been the ref or @BraunStrowman manager,he looks like the new Hulkster to me brotherHH #summerslam — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 21, 2017

Bayley on Possibly Turning Heel on WWE

Right before SummerSlam we talked to Bayley about video games, her shoulder injury, women missing SummerSlam, turning heel and more: