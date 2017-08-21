WWE On Adam Cole’s Takeover Debut
WWE posted the following after Adam Cole made his debut at Takeover Brooklyn and joined forces with former ROH stars Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish:
Hulk Hogan on WWE’s New ‘Hulkster’
Hulk Hogan Tweeted the following on Braun Strowman:
Bayley on Possibly Turning Heel on WWE
Right before SummerSlam we talked to Bayley about video games, her shoulder injury, women missing SummerSlam, turning heel and more:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?