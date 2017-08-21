Dean Ambrose Reaches Big WWE Milestone, Mae Young Classic Competitor and Comedian Bob Zmuda Talk Intergender Wrestling

Dean Ambrose Reaches WWE Milestone
After winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, Dean Ambrose is now a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having won the WWE Title, the U.S. Title, the IC Title now the Tag Titles.
Mae Young Classic Competitor and Legendary Comedian Bob Zmuda Talk Intergender Wrestling
In the first episode of the new series of podcast The World According To Wrestling, hosted by Dan Higgins, the topic of intergender wrestling is discussed and debated with expert opinions and those involved at the time.
In the episode, available now on iTunes:
Quotes from episode one
WWE star Abbey Laith on why intergender wrestling doesn’t encourage domestic violence:
Bob Zmuda on Andy Kaufman opening up intergender wrestling palaces:
Klondyke Kate on wrestling men in the 80s and 90s:
The World According To Wrestling is available on iTunes and everywhere you can listen to podcasts.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?