Dean Ambrose Reaches Big WWE Milestone, Mae Young Classic Competitor and Comedian Bob Zmuda Talk Intergender Wrestling

Mae Young Classic Competitor and Legendary Comedian Bob Zmuda Talk Intergender Wrestling In the first episode of the new series of podcast The World According To Wrestling, hosted by Dan Higgins, the topic of intergender wrestling is discussed and debated with expert opinions and those involved at the time. In the episode, available now on iTunes: Klondyke Kate on wrestling Big Daddy on the World Of Sport in the 80s

Bob Zmuda on why Andy Kaufman wanted to set up intergender wrestling palaces, how being fired from SNL hurt their ticket sales and how the women of America hated him
Referee Kris Levin talks about a New York intergender match that was shut down because the state athletic commission thought it was real
WWE star Abbey Laith on being the first woman to win the major championship in a mixed-gender organisation
Revolution Pro Wrestling founder Andy Quildan on why he wouldn't present a man versus woman match in the UK
Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on why intergender wrestling will always have a niche market Quotes from episode one WWE star Abbey Laith on why intergender wrestling doesn't encourage domestic violence: "I think people really need to kinda open themselves up to realising that it's essentially a live action movie that you're watching with storylines and characters and plotlines. And if you open yourself up to looking at it from a different view, then it doesn't really enforce domestic violence at all depending on how it's done." Bob Zmuda on Andy Kaufman opening up intergender wrestling palaces: "You know, Zmuda, someday I'm going to open up intergender wrestling palaces all around the country – and he would've done this had he lived – so shy guys could go in and they can meet these girls and they could wrestle them and eventually, if things worked out, they could have sex with them. That's exactly how he thought about it." Klondyke Kate on wrestling men in the 80s and 90s: "They didn't want to wrestle women because some are quite the gentlemen and quite sexist and sorta thought we weren't tough enough to be wrestled by men or they didn't want to hurt us but the thing is we had to work twice as hard to prove ourselves because it was then in the days that I wrestled every day it was predominantly a male business"