Photo of Empty Arena During SummerSlam Match, Enzo Challenges Big Cass to a Street Fight (Video), Cruiserweight Title Rematch on Raw?

Photo of Empty Arena During SummerSlam Match As previously reported, the security was very tight at the Barclays Center during SummerSlam, which left an arena with very few spectators while The Miz and the Miztourage competed against The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan. Here is a photo of how empty the arena was, and as we noted before, it was due to WWE not opening the main entrance arena doors until after 5pm EST. No More Kickoff Matches… @WWE#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CVAhSfvWw5 — Pottsy (@PottsyGaming) August 21, 2017 Enzo Challenges Big Cass to a Street Fight WWE has released a video on Twitter of a heated Enzo Amore following the fallout at SummerSlam. Enzo challenged Big Cass to yet another match, which you can view below. EXCLUSIVE: @real1 is FIRED UP after #SummerSlam, and he just laid down the challenge to @BigCassWWE for a #BrooklynStreetFight TONIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GoPu1N4YYt — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017 Cruiserweight Title Rematch on Raw? At SummerSlam, Neville was able to defeat Akira Tozawa to regain the Cruiserweight Championship. On the Raw preview, WWE teased a possible rematch to occur on the show. “Neville once again captured the WWE Cruiserweight Title in a hard-fought showdown in the SummerSlam Kickoff. If Akira Tozawa’s reaction to losing the title last night was any indication, he will want his rematch immediately. Can Titus O’Neil make it happen tonight on Raw?”