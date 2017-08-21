More on Baron Corbin’s WWE Push Stalling, NXT Takeover Crowd Picks Up on Reports of Corbin’s Backstage Heat, News on Enzo Following SSlam

More on Baron Corbin’s WWE Push Stalling As noted, speculation has been that Baron Corbin’s current WWE push has stalled due to backstage heat on him for a number of reasons, the main reason being recent behavior on social media. It appears as if the NXT Takeover Brooklyn crowd picked up on the reports of Corbin having heat, as they directed a “you f**ed up” chant at The Lone Wolf when he appeared in front of the live crowd. On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed Corbin definitely has backstage heat on him, and that was made clear by the way he was booked in a “basic” opening match against John Cena at SummerSlam. Meltzer added that WWE officials are very high on former NXT Champion Bobby Roode, and it’s possible he might be called up to Smackdown Live to replace Corbin’s spot/push. News on Enzo Following SSlam In related news, for reasons not yet known, Enzo Amore’s backstage heat seems to have worsened, as Dave Meltzer noted on WOR that “everybody” in WWE hates him. Meltzer added the fact that the crowd is staring to cool on Enzo is bad news for the Raw star, as that was one of the few things saving his spot in the company. As seen at WWE SummerSlam last night, the trend of Enzo being squashed by Big Cass continued, as Cass made quick work of Enzo after Amore was able to escape the shark cage.