Baron Corbin Lashes Out at Fans Following SSlam Loss, WWE Topps NOW Benefit Card Released (Photo), WWE Champions Game Update

WWE Topps NOW Card Available For Limited Time The Topps NOW WWE card to benefit Connor’s Cure is now live on Topps.com until 4:30 p.m., ET tomorrow at this link. The card features WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque, signing autographs as part of a meet-and-greet to support pediatric cancer research. The card is only available for a total of 24 hours and all the proceeds will go to Connor’s Cure. An image of the front of the card is attached. The card is also available as part of a Topps NOW bundle featuring the winners from SummerSlam. WWE Champions Game Update WWE Games has issued the following: WWE Champions mobile game adds new Gear feature Players preparing for battle in the virtual WWE Universe now have a new way to dress for success. WWE and Scopely introduced an all-new Gear feature in the latest update for WWE Champions. The update to the popular puzzle/role-playing WWE mobile game, developed by Scopely, is available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The new Gear feature introduces the ability to customize Superstars in WWE Champions, including the ability to modify their in-game looks and play styles. Players can collect and equip Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and others with more than 50 unique Gear outfits that can also unlock powerful attributes to the designated playable character. To keep stirring things up, WWE and Scopely will introduce additional Gear outfits in WWE Champions every month. WWE Champions, which is developed by Scopely, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store for Android devices. Topps NOW WWE Connor’s Cure is Live! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT Baron Corbin Lashes Out at Fans Following SummerSlam Loss Following his loss to John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, Baron Corbin issued the following comment: If you people on here knew 1/100 of what you thought you did, your opinions might matter. I’ll just keep doing what I do and succeeding. So keep commenting and following everything I do. pic.twitter.com/0JU8MvYTLh — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 21, 2017