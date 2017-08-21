Baron Corbin Lashes Out at Fans Following SSlam Loss, WWE Topps NOW Benefit Card Released (Photo), WWE Champions Game Update

WWE Topps NOW Card Available For Limited Time
The Topps NOW WWE card to benefit Connor’s Cure is now live on Topps.com until 4:30 p.m., ET tomorrow at this link. The card features WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque, signing autographs as part of a meet-and-greet to support pediatric cancer research.
The card is only available for a total of 24 hours and all the proceeds will go to Connor’s Cure. An image of the front of the card is attached.
The card is also available as part of a Topps NOW bundle featuring the winners from SummerSlam.
