Eric Bischoff Says That If Professional Wrestlers Unionized, ‘There Would Be No Wrestling Business’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday!

You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

On Jesse Ventura trying to form a wrestlers union in WWF before WrestleMania 2:

EB: If Jesse would have been successful into blackmailing anybody into creating a union back then he would have successfully killed the business. The wrestling business and the economy of the wrestling business would have never survived unionization. It just wouldn’t. Pure and simple. If the pro wrestling industry became unionized the economic model would collapse and there would be no wrestling business.

Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month!

Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE.

This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking a look at the dedication, prologue and first chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Other recent premium content available as part of Eric’s channel includes his Hog Wild 1996 retrospective, an extensive #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag and more…