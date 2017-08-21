Roman Reigns “Poop” Sign Makes It on SummerSlam Broadcast, WWE Has Its Own Version of an Eclipse (Video), SSlam Social Media News

SSlam Social Media News
After WWE Great Balls of Fire was ranked #4 for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, WWE SummerSlam is not listed on Nielsen’s top 5 series & specials for Sunday night.
Roman Reigns “Poop” Sign Makes It on SummerSlam Broadcast
Former TNA star Johnny Fairplay posted the following on Twitter, noting that the Roman Reigns poop emoji sign made it onto the SummerSlam broadcast:
WWE Has Its Own Version of an Eclipse
As the world watched today’s eclipse, WWE posted the following video of their own version of an eclipse, Ember Moon:
