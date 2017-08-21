Roman Reigns “Poop” Sign Makes It on SummerSlam Broadcast, WWE Has Its Own Version of an Eclipse (Video), SSlam Social Media News

SSlam Social Media News

After WWE Great Balls of Fire was ranked #4 for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, WWE SummerSlam is not listed on Nielsen’s top 5 series & specials for Sunday night.

Roman Reigns “Poop” Sign Makes It on SummerSlam Broadcast

Former TNA star Johnny Fairplay posted the following on Twitter, noting that the Roman Reigns poop emoji sign made it onto the SummerSlam broadcast:

Thank you Rico for the camera shot of the night! #SummerSlampic.twitter.com/gef8ySTWHO — Jonny Fairplay (@JonnyFairplay) August 21, 2017

WWE Has Its Own Version of an Eclipse

As the world watched today’s eclipse, WWE posted the following video of their own version of an eclipse, Ember Moon: