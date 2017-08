WWE.com is reporting NXT Women’s Champion Asuka suffered a broken collarbone during her match against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover Brooklyn III. The WWE.com report noted the following:

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort,” ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield said. “We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray.”

The WWE website added Asuka will be out of action 6-8 weeks, but did not note whether or not Asuka will be present at this Thursday’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.