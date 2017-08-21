WWE has released the following video, featuring GM Kurt Angle announcing Brock Lesnar will appear on WWE Raw tonight to address his win last night at WWE SummerSlam.

Additionally, Angle announced a “celebrated superstar” will be appearing on Raw tonight, and he “can’t wait for everybody to see who it is”.

As we have been noting for the past couple weeks, WWE “free agent” John Cena is expected to be working on Raw after SummerSlam last night, and PWInsider.com is reporting Cena is scheduled to wrestle tonight.