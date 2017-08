Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso confirmed Tony Schiavone will return to the pro wrestling commentary booth for the first time since 2001 to call MLW’s upcoming One-Shot event in Orlando. Barrasso spoke with Schiavone about the announcement and his return to commentary; you can read Schiavone’s response below: “I’ve been receiving a lot of tweets asking me to come back and call wrestling matches, and I know this is a ‘one shot’ opportunity, but I am looking forward to seeing if I can do it again. This will be the first time I did any broadcasting since WCW closed down and I called some XWF matches with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.” “I’m really excited to return, and the reason I am so excited is because I respect what these wrestlers do. I’ve seen enough independent shows to know how hard these wrestlers work, how much effort and time they put into their craft, and how much they respect the business.” Schiavone added: “My job at One-Shot is to go out there and enhance the talent. I want to share my excitement to shine a light on the talent. I’m going to take the time to meet them all, get to know them, and make sure they’re treated on the air like the stars they are. The idea of calling wrestling action feels brand new again. Now when I get to the building in Orlando, it may feel like I’m back in an arena in Spartanburg, South Carolina or Shelby, North Carolina where we did Crockett TV, but this has a brand new feel to it. I love Orlando, Florida. We spent a lot of time there back in the day with WCW, and I look forward to going back for One-Shot.” MLW One-Shot takes place at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, October 5th.