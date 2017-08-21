Top NXT Star Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW *Possible Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting former NXT Champion Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE RAW tonight in Brooklyn, and (it would appear) he is the only NXT roster member there.

Earlier today it was noted in a report that Roode had been speculated as going to the WWE Smackdown Live roster, and PWInsider also confirmed this report, noting that the word going around was that Roode was ‘most likely’ headed to the blue brand.

