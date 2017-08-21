John Cena Returns To WWE RAW, First Match Confirmed, More Highlights (Photos / Video)

John Cena officially made his return to WWE RAW as Kurt Angle’s teased ‘celebrated’ Superstar, and he has his first match back, teaming with Roman Reigns against The Miz and Samoa Joe. Cena came out and said he was asked to come back to RAW, so he accepted, and explained Smackdown was great, but he wanted a face to face with a certain WWE star here. Roman Reigns cuts him off, but Cena said he’s exactly the guy he was looking for, and they teased a fight but The Miztourage came out and interrupted them. Cena took a few digs at Miz, but Miz ripped them for ‘stealing’ their moments on RAW, and said he was on the sidelines at Summerslam because of Cena’s ‘addition’, but he’s earned respect for 12 years and he deserves his moment. Miz continued, but Cena said he could make history tonight and make Miz’s moment happen, and Miz could team with Bo or Axel against himself and Roman. Miz says that’s more of a moment for Cena, not him, then Samoa Joe came out and said he had something to add. Joe said they might not like it, but he is going to be Miz’s partner because he’s sick of hearing that this is Roman’s yard, and one on one he owns the Big Dog. Joe said as for Cena… but ended up jabbing him in the head, then they fought before Joe blocked an Attitude Adjustment, and he went for a Coquina Clutch, but Reigns hit a Superman punch on Joe to send him into retreat. Following the segment, Kurt Angle confirmed the match would take place tonight. Monday Night #RAW, you CAN see him!!!! FREE AGENT @JohnCena has RETURNED to the red brand! pic.twitter.com/nPiDweFxqg — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017 WHAT A MOMENT. #RAW @WWERomanReigns @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/h92fryyTpy — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017 .@SamoaJoe is adding himself to the mix and he is NOT in a good mood! He wants to tag team with @mikethemiz tonight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/2WdCMzx4jQ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2017 Free agent @JohnCena on Monday Night #RAW means EVERYONE on the roster wants to seize the opportunity! @SamoaJoe @WWERomanReigns @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/uWybO1cE93 — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017