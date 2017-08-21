Tozawa Confronts Neville, Title Match Confirmed For WWE 205 Live, Preview For This Week’s GFW Impact (Video)

205 Live

Akira Tozawa will get his rightful rematch for the Cruiserweight Championship, and he will face Neville on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live.

Neville was backstage on RAW with Charly Caruso talking about reclaiming the throne, but Titus O’Neil and Tozawa cut him off and delivered a simple message. Titus said Neville wasn’t paying attention in school and had something for him, and Tozawa simply said ‘rematch’ and Titus said it would go down tomorrow night.

Impact Wrestling

The following is a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which will feature the Impact Wrestling TV debut of Johnny Impact (Johnny Mundo):