Tonight’s WWE Raw featured a Brooklyn Street Fight between Big Cass and Enzo Amore. At one point in the match, Cass went for the big boot and Enzo countered by dumping Cass over the top ropes. Cass appeared to land badly on his leg and potentially injure his knee. Minutes later, Cass went for the Empire Elbow, and his knee went out completely. Enzo was eventually declared the winner of the match as Cass could not continue following the knee injury after a trainer came down to ringside to check on him. We will keep you updated on Cass’ status once more is known. Read Also: Backstage News on Enzo Amore’s WWE Status Following SummerSlam