WWE No Mercy Main Event Confirmed On RAW

Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy next month.

The match was confirmed moments ago on RAW after the two went face to face during the opening of tonight’s show, which ended with Strowman laying out Lesnar. The match was previously expected to take place at next month’s RAW brand pay-per-view, and now WWE has confirmed the two will clash at No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

