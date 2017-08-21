John Cena Up For Another Major Movie Role?, Beach Ball Mania Continues at Raw Tonight, Celebrity At Raw (Photo)

John Cena Up For Another Major Movie Role?

After landing a leading role in the upcoming “Transformers” movie spinoff, “Bumblebee”, Screen Rant is reporting that John Cena is in the running for the lead role in an upcoming “comedic” reboot of the hit 1980’s series, “Knight Rider”.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who co-starred with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Central Intelligence” and the upcoming “Jumanji” reboot, is said to be in the running to voice the role of KITT, David Hasselhoff’s famous talking car in the series. Casting has not been made official at this point, and talks are ongoing.

Beach Ball Mania Continues at Raw Tonight

WZ’s Justin LaBar noted on Twitter that fans continued tossing a beach ball around the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight. It started last night at SummerSlam, during the Raw Tag Team Title match, and came to an abrupt end when Cesaro grabbed the ball and popped it:

Crazy beach ball mania incident among fans and security chasing them and one fan being a heel popping the ball and posing like Orton. #RAW — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) August 22, 2017

Celebrity Chef at Raw Tonight

Below is a photo of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who is Titus O’Neil’s guest at WWE Raw tonight: