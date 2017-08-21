Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Confronts Sasha, Smackdown Preview, WWE Celebrates Hero (Videos)

WWE RAW

Moments ago on WWE RAW, it was confirmed that Alexa Bliss will challenge Sasha Banks for the Women’s Championship next week in Memphis.

The match was confirmed after the two confronted each other on tonight’s show, but Alexa said the rematch wouldn’t take place tonight. Check out highlights from the segment below:

Related: WWE RAW Results For 8/21

WWE Smackdown

The following video features a preview for tomorrow night’s WWE Smackdown Live, taking a look at fallout from WWE Summerslam and more:

WWE Hero

The following video features Dana Warrior explaining why New York City teacher and school director Denise Taylor is a WWE Hero: