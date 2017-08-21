John Cena Addresses Crowd After WWE RAW, The Hardys Congratulate Rollins & Ambrose (Video)

WWE RAW

John Cena addressed the WWE RAW crowd after the TV taping ending, talking about tonight’s vocal Brooklyn crowd at the Barclays Center.

Cena said everyone would remember this crowd when they watched the show back and showed replays. Cena said everyone would remember the Brooklyn fans, and put over a section in the crowd before bringing up another beach ball incident. Cena jokes that he’s not fond of some security guards right now. Cena said he loves when an audience had fun, and they did that, rocking the building and they let the world know where RAW was tonight.

Cena said he doesn’t know if this is ‘his yard,’ but he knows WWE is his family and he loves to see them have fun, and they made his night and he wished them well before leaving.

Rollins & Ambrose

The following video features The Hardys congratulating Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on their RAW Tag Team Championship win at Summerslam. The two teams would end up facing off on WWE RAW tonight, with Rollins & Ambrose picking up the win in a very competitive match: