During tonight’s GFW Impact TV tapings in Orlando, Johnny Impact defeated Garza, Jr and was officially named the #1 contender to Eli Drake at Bound for Glory.

Also at tonight’s GFW tapings, it was announced that OVE will defend their newly won Tag Team Titles against LAX at Bound for Glory. The match will be a 51-50 match, meaning OVE must face all the member of LAX in the bout.

After teasing that he would be quitting GFW, Bobby Lashley returned at tonight’s tapings alongside America’s Top Team and took out the group of Stephan Bonnar, Kaleb Konley, Moose, Andrew Everett and Mahabali Shera.

You can read complete spoilers from tonight’s GFW Impact tapings at this link.