Big Cass Uses Crutches Backstage After WWE Raw Injury
As noted, WWE confirmed Big Cass suffered a knee injury during his match against Enzo Amore on Raw tonight, however the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. WWE released the following video of Cass being helped to the back after his match and then using crutches as a result of the injury:
Sheamus & Cesaro Eyeing Rematch
After losing the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam last night, Sheamus and Cesaro scouted the new champs on Raw tonight as they eye a rematch:
Jason Jordan On His Loss to Finn Balor
Below is a Raw fallout video from tonight, featuring Jason Jordan reacting to his loss against Finn Balor. Despite the loss, Jordan remains positive, and says he requested the match against Balor because Balor is a top star in WWE, and he wanted to prove that he belongs at the top on Raw:
