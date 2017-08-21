Big Cass Uses Crutches Backstage After WWE Raw Injury, Jason Jordan On His Loss to Finn Balor (Video), Sheamus & Cesaro Eyeing Rematch

Nick Paglino
big cass

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Big Cass Uses Crutches Backstage After WWE Raw Injury

As noted, WWE confirmed Big Cass suffered a knee injury during his match against Enzo Amore on Raw tonight, however the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. WWE released the following video of Cass being helped to the back after his match and then using crutches as a result of the injury:

Sheamus & Cesaro Eyeing Rematch

After losing the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam last night, Sheamus and Cesaro scouted the new champs on Raw tonight as they eye a rematch:

Jason Jordan On His Loss to Finn Balor

Below is a Raw fallout video from tonight, featuring Jason Jordan reacting to his loss against Finn Balor. Despite the loss, Jordan remains positive, and says he requested the match against Balor because Balor is a top star in WWE, and he wanted to prove that he belongs at the top on Raw:

big cassCesaroenzo amoreFinn Balorjason jordanSheamusvideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"