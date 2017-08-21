Big Six Man Tag Team Match Advertised for Smackdown Live
During Raw tonight, commercials in the NYC area were advertising AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a 6 man tag team match for WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night. The match will likely will be the event’s dark match main event.
Braun Strowman Comments on Attacking Lesnar
Braun Strowman Tweeted the following after attacking Brock Lesnar and leaving him laying on WWE Raw tonight:
McIntyre on NXT Title Win
Following his WWE NXT Title win at Takeover Brooklyn, Drew McIntyre Tweeted the following:
AJ StylesBraun StrowmanBrock Lesnardrew mcintyrejinder mahalKevin OwensRandy OrtonShinsuke NakamuraWWEWWE RawWWE SmackdownHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?