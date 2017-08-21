Sean “X-Pac” Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and compared DDP to Jerry Lewis, predicted Sonya Deville would get the Women’s NXT belt, discussed fighting with Roddy Piper and more. Below are some interview highlights. X-Pac is a HUGE Austin Aries fan: “He’s [Austin Aries] great, I’m a huge fan of his. It just didn’t work out. There was a lot of, somebody didn’t feel it. It’s too bad because, their loss on that one…Here’s the thing with him, he’s one of these people that knows his value… Whatever they do to try and make– and when I say they, it doesn’t matter what company, it doesn’t work on him. He knows what he’s worth, and he wasn’t going to stay there and not be utilized properly…It wasn’t going to work. You don’t want a guy like that there.” X-Pac raves about Thea Trinidad: “She’s [Thea Trinidad] playing the role of CM Punk’s girlfriend…AJ role. I know her…She was playing her in the movie that Rock’s making, right? So they shot the scene at The Staples Center in front of the live crowd…it wasn’t just an easy scene, dialogue wise, and she killed it. She nailed it, first take. First take, with all the mannerisms and everything.” X-Pac could see Sonya Deville getting the NXT belt: “She [Sonya Deville] asked me about if I watched her match, and I did. And so I told her a few things. She’s very good. Yeah, she’s gonna be excellent.” “I can see [her winning the NXT Title]. I totally could…It might be planting a seed…She’s keeping her stuff separate and different from the average, from the other ladies that are in there. She has to.” The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.