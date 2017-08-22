Possible Injury Coming Out Of Takeover Brooklyn, Anthony Bourdain Joins Titus Worldwide (Video), Pro Wrestling Birthdays Today

Possible Injury Coming Out Of Takeover Brooklyn

PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre may have gotten injured when he took the backstabber from Adam Cole at Takeover:Brooklyn. He hit the back of his head pretty hard taking the move.

They also noted that they are told he is good to go for this week’s TV tapings in Florida.

Anthony Bourdain Joins Titus Worldwide

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring No Reservation’s star Anthony Bourdain being announced as the newest member of Titus Worldwide.

As we reported yesterday Bourdain was at RAW last night as Titus’ guest:

